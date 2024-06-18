Listen Live
Local

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-18-2024]

Published on June 18, 2024

Buy Black B'More DL GIF

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Ethnicitees LLC

Business Description: “Ethnicitees designs educational biographical Black heritage apparel.”

Business Website: IG: https://www.ethniciteesllc.org/

Tightfisted Fashion

Business Description: “Vintage fashion for the future.”

Business Website: https://tightfistedfashion.com/

Buku

Business Description: “Buku is #1 in Baltimore Boating Experiences. Sea you on the water!”

Business Website: https://www.webuku.com/

 

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

 

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-18-2024]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

