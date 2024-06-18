We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Ethnicitees LLC
Business Description: “Ethnicitees designs educational biographical Black heritage apparel.”
Business Website: IG: https://www.ethniciteesllc.org/
Tightfisted Fashion
Business Description: “Vintage fashion for the future.”
Business Website: https://tightfistedfashion.com/
Buku
Business Description: “Buku is #1 in Baltimore Boating Experiences. Sea you on the water!”
Business Website: https://www.webuku.com/
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-18-2024] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
