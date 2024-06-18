Listen Live
Celebrity

Justin Timberlake Arrested In New York

Published on June 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
2008 ESPY Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Justin Timberlake has reportedly been arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated. Sources say JT was leaving a hotel where he was seen partying and almost immediately after leaving was followed by cops, where they say he ran through a stop sign and began swerving. Justin was of course pulled over, cops performed a field sobriety test and asked Justin to take a breathalyzer test, but he refused. Following the refusal JT was taken into custody for a DWI, however has since been released and charged with 1 count of DWI and cited for running a stop sign and failure to keep in his lane. The next court date is July 26.

TMZ reports, 

We’re also told several of Justin’s friends came on scene and tried to convince cops to cut him a break, but they refused. Justin was handcuffed and arrested, and we’re told it’s all on body cam.

 

More from 92 Q
Trending
8 items
News

Splitsville? Strange Nicki Minaj Posts Have Social Media Buzzing

13 items
News

Fake Designer Wear Connoisseur, Bishop Lamor Whitehead, Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison, X Says His Mentor Mayor Eric Adams Is Next

1017 Memorial Day Giveback 15 items
Entertainment

Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

14 items
News

Xitterverse Left Confused After Platform Makes “Likes” Private

JUNETEENTH 30 items
Entertainment

Magic & Melanin: Juneteenth Playlist That Makes You Love Being Black

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Photos

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Bare A$$ All Over Instagram [PHOTOS]

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close