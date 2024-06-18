Justin Timberlake Arrested In New York

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Justin Timberlake has reportedly been arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated. Sources say JT was leaving a hotel where he was seen partying and almost immediately after leaving was followed by cops, where they say he ran through a stop sign and began swerving. Justin was of course pulled over, cops performed a field sobriety test and asked Justin to take a breathalyzer test, but he refused. Following the refusal JT was taken into custody for a DWI, however has since been released and charged with 1 count of DWI and cited for running a stop sign and failure to keep in his lane. The next court date is July 26.

TMZ reports,

We’re also told several of Justin’s friends came on scene and tried to convince cops to cut him a break, but they refused. Justin was handcuffed and arrested, and we’re told it’s all on body cam.