Complex Ranks Internet’s Funniest Personalities in Latest List

Complex, known for its diverse and influential rankings, has recently turned its attention to internet comedians. The hip-hop magazine’s latest list shines a spotlight on the funniest personalities flourishing online, excluding current stand-up comedians and legends like Kevin Hart, Katt Williams, and Dave Chappelle.

Topping the list is Druski, whose humor and relatable content have garnered immense popularity. The rankings also featured unexpected names such as Cam’ron, Made, and the dynamic duo Wallo and Gillie.

Druski has become a popular internet personality and comedian due to his relatable humor and effective use of social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. His short skits and humorous videos often go viral, thanks to their shareable nature and the way they draw humor from everyday situations. Druski’s collaborations with celebrities such as Drake, Jack Harlow, and Lil Yachty have significantly boosted his visibility, while his versatile content, ranging from parody music videos to skits mimicking various personas, showcases his broad comedic range. His charismatic and engaging personality, combined with his ability to stay culturally relevant and consistent in content creation, has helped him build and maintain a large, dedicated fan base.Complex’s methodology for these rankings was transparent. The evaluation process considered several factors: the reach and popularity of the comedians’ content, the reaction from social media, their engagement rates on their platforms, and how widely their content is shared and aggregated. This comprehensive approach ensured that only the most impactful and engaging internet comedians made the cut.

As expected everyone wasn’t pleased with the list. @desibanks seemed disappointed that he was ranked low. He took to the internet, “Guess my black a** ain’t s***. Dizamn thanks for the fuel stuff like this motivate my Black a**.”

By focusing on those who have built their fame primarily through online platforms, Complex highlights the evolving landscape of comedy and the significant influence of digital media in shaping today’s entertainment industry. This list serves as a testament to the power of the internet in creating new stars and redefining what it means to be a comedian in the digital age.

