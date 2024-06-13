Ratchet Airways: Sexyy Red Gets Into Massive Brawl At Airport, Arrested

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

While many of her counterparts talk a good game Sexyy Red is really here for the smoke. She and her crew got into a massive brawl at an airport.

The St. Louis, Missouri, native was caught on video in a wild fight with multiple individuals. On Saturday, June 8, she and her entourage were at Newark Liberty International Airport in the early morning hours. Around 1:20 a.m. they got into it with another group at Terminal C, gate 82. Things escalated very quickly to the point where the “Skee Yee” rapper picked up a stanchion and started using it as a weapon. Soon after a man can be seen pulling her away from the action, but it seems she stayed active in the melee off camera.

The Port Authority has since issued a statement to XXL regarding the incident and have confirmed multiple arrests including Sexyy Red, born Janae Nierah Wherry. “Two victims were found to have lacerations to their heads,” reads the statment. “The two males accompanying Ms. Wherry, Leslie Baptiste and Carl Thompson, were arrested for assault, and Ms. Wherry was arrested for disorderly conduct. The male victims were transported to University Hospital with minor injuries.”

It is reported that Sexyy Red was released the following day. She acknowledged the detainment on social media when she was hanging with Kodak Black shortly after saying, “I just got out, good morning.” The “Pound Town” performer would also offer to replace a missing phone. “To the people that was in that altercation at the airport please dm me so I can replace yo phone !!” she wrote on Instagram.

You can view the footage of the brawl below.

