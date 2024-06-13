Listen Live
Teyana Taylor Was The Belle Of The MAC Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball In This Striking Look

The artist, in a nod to her '90s Harlem-inspired MAC cosmetic collection, adorned a metallic silver Laquan dress.

Published on June 13, 2024

M·A·C Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

Teyana Taylor, a vision of uniqueness, graced the MAC Viva Glam Billion Dollar ball with her presence, leaving an indelible fashion mark. Her outfit, a testament to her one-of-a-kind style, was worth every bit of its billion-dollar setting. The artist, in a nod to her ’90s Harlem-inspired MAC cosmetic collection, adorned a metallic silver Laquan dress. But it was her fire-red buss down hair that truly stole the show, a bold and unexpected choice that only Taylor could carry off with such panache.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 12, 2024

Source: Gotham / Getty

Taylor’s fashion persona is a constant evolution, and her recent ensemble further proves why she deserves a top spot on every style icon roster. The mother of two captivated the entire event in a $3,250 strapless Laquan Smith dress that featured zipper detailing and an embossed croc texture. Taylor paired the exotic frock with a matching clutch purse, pointy-toe heels, a bracelet and face jewelry. Her hair, the star of her outfit, was a striking bright red mane cascading down to her legs, adding a spice to her already daring look.

M·A·C Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

Taylor’s MAC collaboration is a “dream come true” for the singer, who has been a fan of the brand since her teenage years. “I still can’t believe it’s actually my collection! It’s a big moment for me, as a black woman coming from Harlem,” stated the multihyphenate on MAC’s website. “I remember going to the M•A•C store when I was younger and dreaming about seeing myself in the store windows one day. I still can’t believe it’s real, to be able to have a collection with M•A•C truly means everything to me.”

The Stars Came Out to Support Teyana Taylor’s MAC Cosmetic Collaboration

Other celebrities attending the MAC Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball included Taylor’s gorgeous mother and manager, who beamed with joy alongside her daughter in an all-black pants look.

M·A·C Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

Normani blessed the ball with her presence in an ornate, fitted black gown, a single necklace and straight hair.

M·A·C Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

Winnie Harlow was fabulous in a white set that included jewel accessories.

M·A·C Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

Leomie Anderson made a bold statement in an artistic geometric top and skirt, accentuating her lean body.

M·A·C Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

Click here to shop Teyana Taylor’s collection.

Teyana Taylor Was The Belle Of The MAC Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball In This Striking Look  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

