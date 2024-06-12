Celebrity Stylist Zerina Akers Shares How She Finds ‘The Good Stuff’ In Fashion And Life

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

When I think of the Good Stuff, I think of those moments that bring me uninhibited joy and unadulterated peace. Many of the moments have happened on the aisles of Marshalls with my mom and grandmother while shopping for unforgettable events like graduation. With intention and manifestation, Marshalls has achieved a remarkable feat — they have captured the essence of that feeling and transformed it into a space specifically designed for women. This space allows us to connect with our inner selves, discover our true essence, and let it radiate outwards, enhancing our outer presence.

* cues Marshall’s Good Stuff Social Club *

Since the inception of Marshall’s Good Stuff Social Club, they have also been intentional about spotlighting women of color. From Priyanka Chopra creating heartfelt programming to Zerina Akers joining their style collective, it has been nothing but magic every time they decide to galvanize powerful women. HelloBeautiful was on the scene at the latest Good Stuff Social Club in Atlanta, and we had a time.

Lauren Speed-Hamilton, entrepreneur and media personality, hosted the day’s events. She participated in select sessions, leading moderated Q&A discussions to encourage dynamic conversations among session leaders and attendees.

The day featured a lineup of engaging sessions with dope panelists, including E! News media personality Keltie Knight. The media maven shared her experiences with rejection and how she reframed perceived failures into lessons that shaped her future. Jenn Lim, a happiness expert, discussed how she creates time and space for joy while managing the demands of her career. She led participants in a creative journaling activity to help them explore their own sources of happiness.

Vivian Tu, the financial mastermind baddie behind the Your Rich BFF brand, presented a session on financial stability, providing tools and strategies for women to manage their finances and careers effectively.

During the “Growing Together: How Community is the Key to Success” session, entrepreneur, celebrity stylist, and member of the Marshall’s Good Stuff Style Collective Zerina Akers shared lessons from her career, emphasizing the value of community and how uplifting others can lead to personal growth and fulfillment.

During this day of empowerment, HB got to sit down with Akers, the founder of Black Owned Everything, to talk all things Black, channeling that Black Girl Magic into style and what she considers the good stuff.

HelloBeautiful: How has your journey as a stylist influenced your personal sense of style and your identity as a Black woman?

Zerina Akers: My journey as a stylist has given me the freedom to let my style evolve. I can be whoever I want to be on any given day, allowing me the freedom to play with clothes. It’s allowed me to explore new silhouettes and not be afraid of them, something I’ve always done since I was a young girl exploring fashion. As a Black woman, I occupy a unique space that not many get to stand in. I can be an influencer, create content, start businesses—I’ve taken advantage of my position to reach as many people as possible.

HelloBeautiful: Can you share any pivotal moments in your career where taking up space and asserting your presence was crucial?

Zerina Akers: Early in my career, I worked on a music video with Beyoncé. I believed in myself and pitched ideas even though I was just starting out. One of my looks made it into the Formation video. That was when I realized I had a voice and was contributing to something much bigger. It made me understand the power of my work and how I help women feel beautiful and powerful at important moments in their lives like Michaela Coel winning her Emmy or Jazmine Sullivan winning her first Grammy.

HelloBeautiful: In what ways do you think style and fashion can be used as tools for empowerment and self-expression, especially for Black women?

Zerina Akers: Social media and the access we have now have profoundly shifted the culture. It’s about offering tools, resources, and community. Experiences like the ones Marshalls is putting together with the Good Stuff Social Club are impactful. They provide more than styling; they provide community and resources that are essential. It’s also about giving back and sharing knowledge—how to navigate the industry, how much to charge, and other vital conversations that are often overlooked.

HelloBeautiful: What advice would you give young women, particularly women of color, looking to break into the fashion industry or other creative fields?

Zerina Akers: You have to dive in fully. Research is key to understanding where you fit in. Internships helped me figure out my place. Informational interviews can also be very helpful. You have to love creating, whether you’re getting paid or not. Sometimes, it’s about doing it for fun. For many years, I did free photoshoots to express my creativity before I had the job. Enjoy the process of creating, and don’t be afraid to start small.

HelloBeautiful: How do you feel about the current recognition of Black-owned brands, especially post-2020?

Zerina Akers: It’s unfortunate to see the decline in recognition for Black brands. There are powerful entities trying to put laws in place to not support people of color and women. It’s up to us to support each other, maintain our community, and uplift one another. That’s why I started Black Owned Everything—to provide a marketplace where Black businesses can access a larger audience and gain visibility.

HelloBeautiful: How has partnering with Marshalls been for you?

Zerina Akers: It’s a major full-circle moment for me. I’ve shopped at Marshalls since I was young, so partnering with them now feels incredible. It’s about making fashion accessible, which is essential to me. I want to reach women who follow me but might not spend a lot on their outfits. Accessibility in fashion is crucial, and this partnership allows me to connect with a broader audience.

HelloBeautiful: What are three things you consider “the good stuff”?

Zerina Akers: The good stuff is joy—finding things that bring you happiness, whether it’s a new pair of shoes or taking a moment to celebrate yourself. Self-care is also essential as we strive to be our best selves. Lastly, community—fostering and maintaining connections with those around you is vital.

