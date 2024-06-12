Watch: ‘UnPrisoned’ Returns With A Messy Season 2 Trailer

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Onyx Collective’s “UnPrisoned” returns this summer on Hulu. The official trailer and key art debuted today (June 12). We can confirm the Alexander family is still a hot mess. Read more details on Season 2 and watch the trailer inside.

“UnPrisoned” follows a messy, but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mum’s life, which is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son. The series stars Kerry Washington, Delroy Lindo, Faly Rakotohavana, Jordyn McIntosh, Marque Richardson and Brenda Strong.

In the upcoming season, fans can expect more mess. Paige’s (Washington) therapy practice is in trouble, Finn’s anxiety is through the roof, Edwin is still figuring out how to get his life together outside of prison, and their relationships are more complicated than ever. The family needs help, and it’s time to call in a professional.

There will be some exciting guest stars like John Stamos, Brandee Evans, Jamie Chung, and Oliver Hudson.

The first season of acclaimed series “UnPrisoned” debuted on Hulu March 10, 2023. The comedy series was received well amongst fans and critics alike. Now, the series returns with even more to look forward to. All eight episodes premiere Wednesday, July 17 on Hulu.

The series is executive produced by Tracy McMillan, Yvette Lee Bowser and Washington alongside Pilar Savone, through their Simpson Street production company, and Lindo. Joy Gorman Wettels and Jen Braeden also executive produce. The series hails from Onyx Collective on Hulu and is produced by ABC Signature.

Check out the trailer for Season 2 below:

