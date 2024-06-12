With Port of Baltimore ship channel open, officials prepare to take a victory lap

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Less than three months after a massive container ship struck the Key Bridge, sending it collapsing into the Patapsco River and killing six workers, officials planned to celebrate the reopening of the river’s shipping channel on Wednesday — marking the end of a crucial phase of the response to the catastrophe.

“We’re really thankful that today is here,” Maryland Gov. Wes Moore told reporters Wednesday morning.

