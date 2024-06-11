Listen Live
Lifestyle

Brittney Griner And Her Wife Cherelle Reveal Their Maternity Shoot And We Are In Love

Just in time for Pride Month, the couple share photos of their sacred milestone.

Published on June 11, 2024

Brittney Griner and her adorable wife Cherelle personified everything love in their picturesque pregnancy photos, which the couple shared on social media over three days. The images were simple yet passionate, as they embraced each other while capturing their obvious bliss about the up-and-coming new chapter of their lives.

The first photo, captioned “ONE … ✨,” shows the lovely couple flashing huge smiles as the camera captures their profiles. Cherelle caressed the side of her lover’s face as Griner grinned passionately. The second photo (below) displays the ladies standing together as Griner cuddles Cherelle’s lower back and perfectly round stomach. The WNBA basketball star wore her natural hair out with a white t-shirt, gold chain, and slacks. Cherelle subtly posed in a white floor-length, off-the-shoulder dress that emphasized her curves and pregnant belly.

. The second post was captioned, “TWO … ♾.”

Brittney and Cherelle Griner Reveal Their Pregnancy Photos

For the final post, captioned “THREE … 🫶🏽,” the pair bared some skin with Cherelle in a nude-colored bra and panty set covered by a dreamy beige tulle robe. She was glowing as she beamed at the camera while Griner held her tummy and showed off her tattoo-clad naked back. The couple seemed like natural models as they basked in the ambiance of the anticipation of their unborn child.

The duo’s followers were eating up the posts and going berserk in the comment section about how beautiful the maternity shoot was. Some wondered if the pair was having triplets, and others were over the moon about them expanding their family. “Congratulations you two beautiful human beings,” commented one fan. While another acknowledged their unborn child. “That kid chose well! ❤️‍🔥.”

With all that Griner and her wife have endured over the past couple of years, the unveiling of their pregnancy shoot is refreshing. We wish this beautiful couple a safe and happy delivery!

Brittney Griner And Her Wife Cherelle Reveal Their Maternity Shoot And We Are In Love  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

