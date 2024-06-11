Listen Live
National

Hunter Biden Found Guilty In Gun Trial

Published on June 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Hunter Biden Gun Trial Continues In Delaware

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

WILMINGTON, DE.— Hunter Biden has been found guilty on all counts in his federal firearms trial.

The President’s son was charged for illegally buying and possessing a gun while being addicted to drugs in 2018.  He faces up to 25 years in prison.

According to the Department of Justice, sentences are typically shorter than the maximum, especially for a first-time offender

This is the first time the child of the sitting president has stood trial.

The post Hunter Biden Found Guilty In Gun Trial appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Hunter Biden Found Guilty In Gun Trial  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
1017 Memorial Day Giveback 15 items
Entertainment

Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26

10 items
News

First The Fat Boys: JT & Yung Miami Part Ways, City Girls No More As X Pours Out Some Roses

13 items
Sports

Draymond Green Rips Skip Bayless For Calling Him The “Dirtiest Player In NBA History,” Social Media Reacts

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Photos

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Bare A$$ All Over Instagram [PHOTOS]

Police Siren
Local

Dental Assistant Charged After Allegedly Recording Inappropriate Videos Of Women & Accessing Private Media

Online Yearbook DL For Radio One Baltimore 14 items
Local

Celebrating The Class Of 2024 With Our Online Yearbook! [SEE PICS HERE]

92Q's Father's Day Promotion Graphic
Contests

Register For Your Chance To Win The Ultimate Father’s Day Experience! [Details Here]

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close