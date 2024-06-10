Listen Live
National

Watch The Juneteenth Concert Live From The White House

Published on June 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
President Biden hosts the White House's Juneteenth Concert on the South Lawn

Source: Anadolu / Getty

In June we celebrate; Juneteenth, Black Music Month, National Caribbean-American Heritage Month, Pride Month, Men’s Health Month, Father’s Day and so many more Holidays! As we come together for celebrations continue for all of these holidays, we’re excited for an amazing show to remember those who have fought for our rights for independence on June 19, 1866.

The History Of Juneteenth Explained

President Joe Biden will host the 2nd Juneteenth concert tonight on the White House South Lawn which marks 3 years after he declared June 19th an official federal holiday in 2021.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle will share their beautiful voices during tonight’s celebration which will also highlight Black Music Month! You can watch the full show tonight at 7pm EST in the link below. Happy early-Juneteenth!

Also See:

Should Black America Still Celebrate July 4th Or Juneteenth Only?

Juneteenth Honors 2023 Featuring Ashanti, Ja Rule, MC Lyte, Rohan Marley + More! [Photos]

Juneteenth Celebrations Across The Nation

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

Watch The Juneteenth Concert Live From The White House  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
10 items
News

First The Fat Boys: JT & Yung Miami Part Ways, City Girls No More As X Pours Out Some Roses

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

13 items
Sports

Draymond Green Rips Skip Bayless For Calling Him The “Dirtiest Player In NBA History,” Social Media Reacts

15 items
News

MAGA Trolling: Sexyy Red’s Catching Flack For Her MASA (Make America Sexyy Again) Hat Stage Prop

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Photos

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Bare A$$ All Over Instagram [PHOTOS]

Police Siren
Local

Dental Assistant Charged After Allegedly Recording Inappropriate Videos Of Women & Accessing Private Media

Online Yearbook DL For Radio One Baltimore 14 items
Local

Celebrating The Class Of 2024 With Our Online Yearbook! [SEE PICS HERE]

8 items
Entertainment

Comfort Is Essential: Jhené Aiko Stars In SKIMS Newest Campaign Ahead Of Her Upcoming ‘The Magic Hour’ Tour

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close