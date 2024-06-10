Listen Live
Paris Thieves Crash Car Into Chanel Store For Smash And Grab Heist

Straight out of GTA.

Published on June 10, 2024

FRANCE-CRIME-POLICE

Source: DIMITAR DILKOFF / Getty

Luxury stores are still a big target for the criminal underworld. Thieves crashed a car into the Chanel store in Paris for a heist.

As reported by Raw Story one of the brand’s most popular brick and mortar locations got hit last week. In the early hours of Monday, June 10 a team ram-raided a truck into the doors of the Chanel store located at 52 Av. des Champs-Élysées. Once the automobile had caused the structure to weaken the thieves proceed to enter the establishment and helped themselves to the goods on the sales floor. Prior to leaving the scene they set the car on fire and escaped on motorbikes. 

Police and firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after and put out the blaze. “The individuals used a first vehicle to enter the establishment, smashing the window, before fleeing in a second vehicle, taking some of the shop’s merchandise with them” a police source said. Another source close the investigation says they believe the crew consisted of four individuals. Back in May a Harry Winston store suffered a similar robbery where a team of thieves stuck the place up with long weapons and left on motorbikes. Police estimate Harry Winston lost anywhere from $6.5 million and $10.8 million in jewelry. 

Chanel has yet to formally comment on the matter.

 

Paris Thieves Crash Car Into Chanel Store For Smash And Grab Heist  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

