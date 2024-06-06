Gabrielle Union-Wade, Quinta Brunson And More Celebrate The Reopening Of The Michael Kors Collection Store On Rodeo Drive

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The Michael Kors brand has returned to Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills with a new Michael Kors Collection store. In celebration of the clothier’s second coming on the famous strip, the stars gathered at Canter’s Deli in Los Angeles to dine on exquisite cuisine, pop bottles, and, of course, show off their snazzy Michael Kors’ threads.

The event was graced by a constellation of stars, each making a unique fashion statement. Quinta Brunson, exuding joy, donned a floral Michael Kors maxi dress accentuated by diamond drop earrings and a chic half-up, half-down hairdo. Her choice of attire perfectly reflected the brand’s signature style.

Jason Bolden, Gabrielle Union, and Dwayne Wade hit up the Michael Kors Collection Rodeo Drive store opening party, all decked out in the brand’s designs. While Bolden and Wade kept it casual with their getup, Union looked fabulous in a navy floor-length floral skirt paired with a fitted t-shirt. Kerry Washington (pictured below) showed up as her usual stunning self in a chocolate-colored, laced slip dress by Michael Kors that she wore underneath a sequin cardigan. The Unprisoned actress posed with Mindy Kaling, who looked gorgeous in a black sequin dress also designed by Michael Kors.

The celebrities truly made the most of their night out. They captured the moments, mingled with each other, and enjoyed the lively tunes of DJ Kitty Ca$h. The evening was further elevated by the delectable menu from LA institution Spago, adding to the overall glamour of the event.

The founder of the Michael Kors brand, Mr. Michael Kors himself, is excited to return to Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. He initially opened the Michael Kors Collection store on Rodeo Drive in 2004 and was forced to close the doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now he’s back and hopeful about his fresh start. “I’m happy to have this new store open. You know, there’s really no street in the world like Rodeo Drive,” the designer revealed to Vogue. “The mix of people is amazing, and for me, it’s always been one of the most special places in the world to shop, so we’re thrilled to be back.”

The new store is open for business and located at Two Rodeo Drive.

