How significant is Baltimore’s drop in gun violence? Ask the White House.

Published on June 4, 2024

Baltimore Police recorded 71 homicides from January through May, a marked decrease compared to the same period last year and the second fewest homicides tallied in the first five months of a year since 1970, according to a review of police data.

For eight years, starting in 2015, the city was plagued with high rates of violence, regularly recording upwards of 300 homicides a year despite seeing decreases in population. But in 2023, the city recorded 262 homicides, a 20% decrease and the largest single-year reduction going back to 1970, the earliest year for which there is available data.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: How significant is Baltimore’s drop in gun violence? Ask the White House.

 

