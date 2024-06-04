Listen Live
Local

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-4-2024]

Published on June 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Buy Black B'More DL GIF

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Moe’s Retro Eyes

Business Description: “Seller of Moe’s Retro Eyes.”

Business Website: IG: @moesretroeyes

Master Barber Mike Parker

Business Description: “The Haircut Specialist!”

Business Website: IG: @masterbarbermikeparke

Evolution Theraputic Health

Business Description: “Delivering services to emplower families living with mental health challenges.”

Business Website: https://www.evolutionthx.com/

 

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

 

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [6-4-2024]  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
6 items
News

In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

11 items
News

Travis Scott & Cher’s Boy Toy, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards Duke Out It Out At Cannes Afterparty, Xitter Is Confused

Trump Manhattan criminal court
News

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

9 items
News

9 Things We Learned In ‘Rolling Stone’s’ Sean “Diddy” Combs History of Violence Exposé

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Photos

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Bare A$$ All Over Instagram [PHOTOS]

10 items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Gallery: Black Hollywood Shines At The LA ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Premiere

34 items
National

Want To Laugh? 34 X Posts For 34 Guilty Counts For Felon Donald Trump

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close