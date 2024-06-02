Megan Thee Stallion Surprises Fans, Announces Her 3rd Studio Album ‘Megan’

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is getting the Hotties ready for the summer because over the weekend, the “Body” rapper surprised fans by announcing that she has a brand new album on the way, and we can’t wait!

The 29-year-old unveiled the news that her self-entitled third studio album, Megan, would be released on June 28, just in time to heat up the summer! The new album announcement comes just a few months after the beauty debuted her series of snake-themed singles “Cobra,” “Boa” and “Hiss,” which will presumably be on the forthcoming album.

“This is just what everybody sees right now. Renewal, rebirth: that is the whole concept of this [album],” she recently told L’Officiel, explaining that she picked snakes as the theme for her new project because it’s “a little scary, unique and kind of like an antihero.”

The Grammy Award-winning artist took to Instagram to share the surprise announcement with a post that showed off the album’s cover art. “SURPRISE HOTTIESSSS!!!!” she wrote as the post’s caption. “My New Album ‘MEGAN’ will be coming out JUNE 28. Click the link in bio to PRE-SAVE NOW!”

Check out the post below.

The big news comes in the middle of Megan headlining her Hot Girl Summer Tour, which has become a must-see summer event. Recently, Megan Thee Stallion brought the tour to Madison Square Garden for a sold-out show with a major cameo by Cardi B. The Houston-born rapper looked sexy in a mesh and leather bodysuit while Cardi, who has big tunes with Megan and her opening act, GloRilla, came out in a black leather corset, thigh-high boots and garters.

Megan and Cardi B performed their 2020 summer anthem “WAP.” They also performed “Bongos,” and Cardi stayed onstage to perform with Megan and GloRilla’s latest single, “Wanna Be.”

Between Megan’s Hot Girl Summer Tour and her brand new album, this H-town hottie is set to own the summer!

