Frederick County has eliminated part of its virtual learning program and Montgomery County is considering completely ending its virtual academy.
In Frederick County, the Board of Education achieved a balanced budget in part by cutting its Remote Virtual Program for third through eighth grade; the program remains in place for high school students.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Two more Maryland counties are cutting virtual learning programs
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson
-
Travis Scott & Cher’s Boy Toy, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards Duke Out It Out At Cannes Afterparty, Xitter Is Confused
-
Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case
-
Meet Kysre Gondrezick: The Most Beautiful Woman in the WNBA
-
9 Things We Learned In ‘Rolling Stone’s’ Sean “Diddy” Combs History of Violence Exposé
-
Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Bare A$$ All Over Instagram [PHOTOS]
-
7 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology