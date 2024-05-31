Listen Live
World’s Longest-Serving Flight Attendant & VA Resident, Passes Away At 88

Published on May 31, 2024

airplane, passport and globe. Travel concept

Source: Carol Yepes / Getty

Bette Nash, a flight attendant for nearly 67 years, began her career with Eastern Airlines in 1957 when flights cost $12 and required no reservations. After Eastern’s assets were acquired by American Airlines in 1990, she continued her career there.

Based at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and living in Manassas, Nash primarily flew routes to Boston and New York to be home every night to care for her son with Down syndrome.

Nash passed away on May 17 while in hospice care following a recent breast cancer diagnosis, never officially retiring from American Airlines. The airline honored her legacy on social media, recognizing her decades of service.

Source: The DMV Daily

World’s Longest-Serving Flight Attendant & VA Resident, Passes Away At 88  was originally published on praisedc.com

