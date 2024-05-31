Jennifer Lopez Could Be Called As A Witness In Diddy Lawsuits

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

One of Diddy’s most public relationships could be taken to the courtroom! Diddy who is currently facing sexual assault allegations amongst many others, could be faced with his ex Jennifer Lopez in court as a witness. Jennifer Lopez dated Diddy for about two years in 1999 and was reportedly present for the 1999 nightclub shooting that left three people injured. J Lo may now have to take the stand as a witness to the shooting.

The nightclub shooting came back to light after Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones Jr.’s filed a lawsuit against Diddy in February, where he accused him of sexually assaulting and harassing him. In the lawsuit, Rodney alleged that Diddy “displayed his guns and bragged about getting away with shooting people” which some people connected to the 1999 shooting.

According to attorney Pete Gleason,

“Jennifer Lopez’s presence the night of the shooting incident and then departing in the same vehicle as Combs makes her a witness with firsthand knowledge and could subject her to being subpoenaed to testify under oath.”

“If there are any criminal charges or civil claims not outside the statute of limitations, this would likely prove problematic for Lopez.”