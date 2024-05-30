Register For Your Chance To Win The Ultimate Father’s Day Experience! [Details Here]

Listen Live
Register For Your Chance To Win The Ultimate Father's Day Experience!

Published on May 30, 2024

The Ultimate Dad Experience For Father's Day On 92Q

Source: R1 / R1

Register Below to be entered for a chance to win the ultimate dad experience this Father’s Day!

Here’s your chance to win tickets to Broccoli City Festival, a gas card courtesy of anyonerides.com, a Giant gift card, plus a Grill!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE A PARTICIPANT’S CHANCES OF WINNING. PROMOTIONS ARE VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. PROMOTIONS ARE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, AND LOCAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS.

Click here for contest rules.

 

