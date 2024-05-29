Ultramarathon swimmer and Maryland native Katie Pumphrey is looking to make history with what she calls “a love letter to Baltimore.”
Pumphrey will attempt to tackle a 24-mile swim from the Chesapeake Bay to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor in June.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Maryland swimmer to tackle 24-mile swim from Bay Bridge to Inner Harbor
-
Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks
-
Meet Kysre Gondrezick: The Most Beautiful Woman in the WNBA
-
7 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology
-
Travis Scott & Cher’s Boy Toy, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards Duke Out It Out At Cannes Afterparty, Xitter Is Confused
-
The Peaches Are Picked: See The Official ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16 Cast
-
Say What? Baltimore Slang Words