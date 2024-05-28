Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [5-28-2024]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Max Styles, Master Barber and Hair Artist
Business Description: “Cut for Kings.”
Business Website: https://bipzbymilz.square.site/
BBS Lanscaping
Business Description: “We pride ourselves on customer service, consistency and quality of work that’s done in a timely fashion. Book with them and you will not be disappointed.”
Business Website: IG: BBSlandscaping
