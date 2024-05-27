Mike Tyson Reportedly Suffers Medical Emergency On Plane

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Boxer Mike Tyson had an apparent medical emergency on board a flight from Miami to LA on Sunday, May 26, that required paramedics to board the plane upon landing and assist. An eyewitness on the plane said “Before the paramedics arrived the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor the message even came on everyone’s screens.“ Thankfully Mike Tyson seems to be doing ok since the medical emergency.

Tyson’s representatives said in a statement,

Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great.”

“He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

His rep also addressed a few rumors saying,

“It’s false reporting that his medical attention caused the flight delay,” the rep stated. “This two-hour delay was due to an air conditioning issue on the aircraft.”