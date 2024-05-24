Listen Live
News

Meta 6 God: Drake & Sexyy Red Freestyle Over “BBL Drizzy” Instrumental

We doubt Metro Boomin giving him that bag though...

Published on May 24, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
drake, Sexyy Red

Source: @champagnepapi / Instagram

Drake may be done participating in rap beef for the foreseeable future but that isn’t keeping the King of The North from having a little fun with the remnantes of his latest war.

In the midst of Drake’s battle with half of the Hip-Hop game (we’re exaggerating of course), Metro Boomin dropped a free “BBL Drizzy” instrumental for the heck of it and offered up a bag to whoever was able to flip it the best. Well, it seems like challenge was accepted and after multiple artists gave it a try (most of them dissing Drake of course), Drake and Sexyy Red have decided to give it a try and just dropped a collabo cut, “U My Everything” over the Metro Boomin instrumental.

With everything that’s gone down over the past few weeks you can tell Drake took it all in stride and is embracing the hate as he’s dropping bars like “Why you love me still a mystery/Me and this surgeon got history/I changed a lot of girls lives for real, they need a new body they hittin’ me/Hey! BBL Drizzy, they want a new body they ask me for it.”

Lowkey clever on his part.

Check out “U My Everything” below and let us know who you think flipped the “BBL Drizzy” beat the best in the comments section.

Meta 6 God: Drake & Sexyy Red Freestyle Over “BBL Drizzy” Instrumental  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

11 items
News

Travis Scott & Cher’s Boy Toy, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards Duke Out It Out At Cannes Afterparty, Xitter Is Confused

News

Cassie Breaks Silence On Brutal Diddy Assault Video

Entertainment

Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Sexy Curves On Instagram ‘Before Taking A Dip’

Criminal Charges Announced Against Baltimore Police Officers In Freddie Gray's Death
Local

Baltimore’s Former Top Prosecutor Marilyn Mosby Will Not Serve Time Behind Bars For Perjury & Mortgage Fraud Convictions

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Photos

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Bare A$$ All Over Instagram [PHOTOS]

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

20 items
Entertainment

Meet Kysre Gondrezick: The Most Beautiful Woman in the WNBA

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close