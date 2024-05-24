Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Atlanta Investor Claims GloRilla Stole Six Figures of His Money

| 05.24.24
Dismiss
92Q Listen Live
April Fools Comedy Jam

Source: John Nacion / Getty

Big Glo might owe a BIG check. Atlanta investor goes in on GloRilla for allegedly running off with six figures of his money.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Aristotle Varner Jr. of Aristotle Investments named the ‘Tomorrow’ rapper as a bad investment during his recent interview with The Morning Hustle radio show. He details claims that Glo defaulted on their agreement (in which he paid nearly $400K for her services), and tells that she still has two tasks to complete. This issue has been ongoing since March 2023. The alleged contract breach is apparently being is handled in court, but Aristotle says that he is “pissed off” by the entire situation.

“She was [already] big. It’s just—you know—celebrity, cocky, I’m not going to fulfill the contract s***…you know how that s*** go.” -Aristotle

 

The investor’s sit down with TMH was far more friendly than his previous hot take on social media. In a resurfaced Instagram live, he blasts the Memphis-born rapper for allegedly stealing his money, and wishes her everything but well.

“F*** GloRilla…All bad s*** please happen [to her]… I’m getting my get back, I ain’t gone lie to you…pay me my f****ng money,” he said.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

GloRilla and Aristotle before the deal went left.

 

 

In the words of Big Glo, “At the end of the day, the day gone end”…but, will it end in repayment and on good terms for these two?

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The post Atlanta Investor Claims GloRilla Stole Six Figures of His Money appeared first on Black America Web.

Atlanta Investor Claims GloRilla Stole Six Figures of His Money  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

11 items
News

Travis Scott & Cher’s Boy Toy, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards Duke Out It Out At Cannes Afterparty, Xitter Is Confused

News

Cassie Breaks Silence On Brutal Diddy Assault Video

Entertainment

Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Sexy Curves On Instagram ‘Before Taking A Dip’

Criminal Charges Announced Against Baltimore Police Officers In Freddie Gray's Death
Local

Baltimore’s Former Top Prosecutor Marilyn Mosby Will Not Serve Time Behind Bars For Perjury & Mortgage Fraud Convictions

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Photos

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Bare A$$ All Over Instagram [PHOTOS]

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

20 items
Entertainment

Meet Kysre Gondrezick: The Most Beautiful Woman in the WNBA

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close