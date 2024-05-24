Baltimore City Pools Set To Open This Weekend For Summer Season

Pools are re-opening this weekend in Baltimore in time for the summer season.
Beginning May 25 through June 14, Baltimore City Recreation & Park pools will be open on weekends from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and then 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a one-hour closure from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Park Pools will also be open on Memorial Day from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a one-hour closure from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Admission is free but all pool-goers will be required to have a CivicRec account.
