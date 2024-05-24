Tyga & Travis Scott Allegedly Involved In Huge Physical Altercation

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The men are tussling! Both Tyga & Travis Scott who were in public relationships with Kylie Jenner, were reportedly involved in a massive physical altercation. There’s footage that has gone viral of what seems to be the two men going at it, although it’s dark footage source Hollywood Unlocked said the footage is indeed, Travis and Tyga. If the footage is the two men, there’s no information as to how it started or if it’s over Kylie Jenner but either way it got nasty!