Kelly Rowland is currently testing the “Blondes have more fun theory” at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The gorgeous singer and actress is one of the many stars who headed to the south of France to snag a sneak peek at the latest films before their release. The prestigious week-long festival attracts A-list celebrities worldwide, allowing them to light up the red carpet with their elegance.

Rowland oozed glamour in a red, strapless Anamika Khanna gown that featured light draping and a sheer train. She accessorized the look with a diamond necklace, diamond bracelets, a small clutch, and silver pumps..

And while the dress was a vision by itself, Rowland’s platinum blonde wig stole the show. The singer’s hair was styled in a center part with slightly darker roots that illuminated her platinum blonde hue. Her tresses were neatly tucked behind her ears, allowing her gorgeous face to be the center of attention.

Kelly Rowland is in her blonde baddie era

Rowland debuted her latest look on Instagram with the caption, “So blondes have more fun? Eh?

We’ll see…… .”

Since her post, the mother of two has been showing up and showing out, proving that the blonde girlies are all about having a good time. Stylist J Stay Ready, the mastermind behind the hairstyles of Doja Cat, Victoria Monet, and Marsai Martin, is responsible for Rowland’s latest look. This style highlights her perfect jawline, allowing her flawless face not to be overpowered by hair.

What do you think? Is Kelly Rowland’s platinum blonde bob this summer’s must-have hair style?

