The Nike Kobe 8 Protro To Get New “Champagne Gold” Colorway

These are going to resell for a pretty penny. Good luck getting a pair for retail...

Published on May 21, 2024

Nike Kobe 8 Protro Champagne

Source: @hypebeastkicks / Instagram

Just a few years ago NBA players were putting down top dollar to get their hands on pairs of Nike’s Kobe Bryant sneakers as it seemed like Kobe’s estate and Nike’s relationship had come to an end.

Luckily that wasn’t the case and the Kobe’s signature line at the Swoosh brand has flourished over the past few years with players all over the league and fans across the board rocking new colorways to a few Kobe Bryant silhouettes.

Now Hypebeast is reporting that we’re getting a new installment to the ever popular Kobe 8 Proto that commemorate’s the NBA legend’s reputation for hogging NBA championships as Nike will be dropping a new “Champagne Gold” colorway that’s sure to rival the popularity of the “Grinch” Kobe 6 Protro. With the Kobe 8’s getting multiple colorways over the past few months, the “Champagne Gold”‘s really stand out as the colorway is one of the slickest we’ve seen on the model to date.

Per Hypebeast:

Now a flagship basketball model, the Protro has been updated with modern technology, featuring a restructured tongue for added comfort. The shoe’s entire upper is constructed out of Engineered Mesh in the same champagne gold shade that hits the mudguard. Black accents the Black Mamba logo on the tongue as well as the Kobe signature on the heel and Swoosh on the lateral. It sits atop a white rubber midsole and outsole to round out the design.

Yeah, these are going to be a hard copp.

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Champagne Gold” is set to release some time in the Fall for a cool $190. Will you be trying to copp come release day? Check out pics of the kicks and let us know in the comments section below.

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro To Get New “Champagne Gold” Colorway  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

