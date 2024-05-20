Listen Live
NYC Mayor Considering Revoking Diddy’s Key To The City

Published on May 20, 2024

Following the footage released of Diddy physically abusing Cassie back in 2016, New York City Mayor Eric Adams says his team is looking into revoking Diddy’s key to the city! The key was given to Diddy back in September, actually just a few months after Cassie filed her lawsuit against Diddy.

In a recent interview Eric Adams was asked about breaking the cycle of domestic violence in NYC and his thoughts on revoking the key he said this,

“Well, listen, the action was unacceptable and all of us who looked at the video, we were probably sick to our stomach.”

“Our team is doing an analysis. We never have taken a key back from anyone but the team is doing an analysis of what the next steps are.”

