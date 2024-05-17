2016 Surveillance Video Shows Diddy Physically Assaulting Cassie

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

In a newly released surveillance video from 2016 obtained exclusively by CNN, Sean “Diddy” Combs is seen physically assaulting his then girlfriend Cassie Ventura during an altercation. The footage from the video now matches allegations in the settled lawsuit that was filed by Cassie Ventura in November.

CNN reports,

In the video, Ventura exits a hotel room and walks to a bank of elevators. Combs, holding a towel around his waist, runs down a hall after Ventura. He grabs her by the back of the neck and throws her to the floor. Still holding his towel closed with one hand, he then turns to kick her, the video shows.

As Ventura is on the ground, Combs retrieves a purse and suitcase from the floor near the elevators. He turns around and kicks Ventura again as she lies motionless on the floor. About four seconds transpire between the two kicks, according to the video. He then briefly drags Ventura by her sweatshirt toward a room before walking away.

Ventura is then seen slowly standing up. She gathers items from the floor and moves to pick up a phone on the hallway wall near the elevators. Combs, still in a towel and socks, returns. A mirror directly across from the security camera shows Combs appearing to shove Ventura.

Seconds later, he sits down on a chair, grabs an object off a table and forcefully throws it toward Ventura. Combs is seen walking away, then turns toward Ventura once again when an elevator door opens and someone appears to exit.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-13431165/diddy-cassie-assault-hotel-video-surveillance-footage.html?ito=link_share_article-image-share#i-c27a0e6defcd9d20

https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/17/entertainment/sean-combs-cassie-ventura