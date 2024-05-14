Listen Live
Meek Mill Calls DJ Akademiks A "Rapist Type Couch Potato"

Meek Mill and DJ Akademiks have beefed in times past.

Published on May 14, 2024

Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Meek Mill and DJ Akademiks have had their issues in the past and this week, the beef has officially been reignited. Via X, Meek Mill unleashed a barrage of insults aimed at DJ Akademiks, calling the popular media figure a “rapist type couch potato.”

Meek Mill, 37, went on one of his familiar rants on X, formerly Twitter, and among the replies, DJ Akademiks was a target.

“They all post bad about me because I don’t pay non of them that’s why they have Akademiks a rapist type couch [potato] controlling the narrative on the biggest battles to keep track,” Mill wrote on Monday (May 13), and has since deleted. “I been told him stop posting me they business flow when they speak only on the culture!”

Ak replied as he’s known to do via X, writing, “Can someone tell washed up ass Meek Mill to hang it up… you making the same mistake u did in 2015 bozo… stop tweeting. go make a track dummy. Mans mad his career got killed by a singing n*gga.. a blogging n*gga and cuz of a lawsuit. U blocked me weirdo stop talking bout me.”

Mill shifted his tone on X after deleting the above words but it could be assumed he was still shooting at Ak when he wrote the replies.

“Yall getting paid by white folk to destroy and tear down your own kind… this why as blacks we don’t own anything like the other races! They trained “n*ggers” to hate each other!” Meek wrote.

Meek also had some words regarding the beef between King Combs, the son of Sean “Diddy” Combs” and 50 Cent, which he also seemingly deleted.

Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty

Meek Mill Calls DJ Akademiks A “Rapist Type Couch Potato”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

