Baltimore Ravens Set To Go Against Kansas City Chiefs In 2024 NFL Season Opener

Ravens fans get ready! The Baltimore Ravens will get a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs in the first game of the 2024 NFL season. This is a huge game to start with and fans will get to see two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson face Patrick Mahomes yet again.

The game will take place Thursday, Sept. 5, at 8:20 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.