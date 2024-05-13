Listen Live
Baltimore Ravens Set To Go Against Kansas City Chiefs In 2024 NFL Season Opener

Published on May 13, 2024

Baltimore Ravens

Ravens fans get ready! The Baltimore Ravens will get a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs in the first game of the 2024 NFL season. This is a huge game to start with and fans will get to see two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson face Patrick Mahomes yet again.

The game will take place Thursday, Sept. 5, at 8:20 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

