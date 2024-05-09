Listen Live
News

Major: Kendrick Lamar Breaks Drake’s Spotify Streaming Record With “Not Like Us”

Surpassing "Girls Like Girls".

Published on May 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Kendrick Lamar

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Kendrick Lamar is contention for the Rap MVP of 2024 award. He has just surpassed Drake’s Spotify streaming record with “Not Like Us”.

As reported by Digital Music News the Compton, California native is putting numbers on the board like never before. The streaming service recorded that his diss track going at the 6 God has broken the single-day streaming record on Spotify with 10.986 million plays in the United States. Ironically this moment just makes their Rap war that much more ironic as the song that previously held the record was Drake’s “Girls Want Girls” featuring Lil Baby.

While their beef has been strictly lyrical it has unfortunately turned physical. The Toronto Sun reports that Drake’s bodyguard was shot outside of his mansion on Tuesday, May 7. Local police say a drive by shooting occurred outside the property that left the 48-year-old with serious injuries as one of the bullets hit him in the upper chest. The unidentified man was immediately rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital to be treated. Toronto Police Inspector Paul Krawczyk, of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force, says that security cameras did capture footage of the crime but investigators are “dealing with video quality issues.” Drake has yet to comment on the matter.

You can listen to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” below.

Major: Kendrick Lamar Breaks Drake’s Spotify Streaming Record With “Not Like Us”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

11 items
News

Drake OVO Store in London Reportedly Vandalized

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

10 items
News

Future Appears To Diss Gunna With Mixtape Drop Announcement

47 items
Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

Baltimore Violence
Local

VIDEO: Woman Sets Fire To Popular Baltimore Restaurant Papi Cuisine

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close