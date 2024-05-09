Listen Live
Should He Be Fired? Teacher Under Fire After Posting ‘Inappropriate’ Classroom Video [WATCH]

Published on May 9, 2024

Classroom

Source: Classroom / Getty

Was he looking for a viral moment, or genuinely looking for a unique way to connect with his students? Social media has been going back and forth with a video that has been racking up views. The post, uploaded to social media, shows a teacher typing away as students unbraid his hair in the classroom.

RELATED: School Board Votes to Pull Topics Like Diversity, Vaccines and More From Text Books

RELATED: 50 Cent Donates $300K To Build Advanced Business Labs At 3 Schools

RELATED: Xavier University Set To Become 5th HBCU With A Medical School

Many users say it’s downright inappropriate and unprofessional – no matter the work setting. While others argue that it’s a harmless moment between an instructor and his pupils… while there are those who find the whole thing unsettling.

Check out the clip below.

Should He Be Fired? Teacher Under Fire After Posting ‘Inappropriate’ Classroom Video [WATCH]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

