Trey Songz Confirms Passing of His Grumma Rose

Published on April 29, 2024

Premiere Of Fox Searchlight Pictures' "Baggage Claim" - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

The passing of Trey Songz grandmother was confirmed on April 29th with a repost in his Instagram story of a photo celebrating a beautiful moment in her life.

Trey Songz, who’s birth name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was given the nickname “Trey” by his grandmother and she’s been by his side throughout his career. In 2019 he wrote a post for her birthday saying; “This is my Grumma Ann and tonight we celebrated her 75th birthday. She nicknamed me Trey at 4 years old. I love her so much, she’s so precious and wise, full of love, HILARIOUS by the way 🤣and the true definition of a strong black woman. Thank you for all your prayers, unconditional love and understanding”

We will keep you updated as more details become available. Rest in heavenly peace Grumma Rose.

