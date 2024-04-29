92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The passing of Trey Songz grandmother was confirmed on April 29th with a repost in his Instagram story of a photo celebrating a beautiful moment in her life.

Text iPower to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For iPower Exclusives!

Trey Songz, who’s birth name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was given the nickname “Trey” by his grandmother and she’s been by his side throughout his career. In 2019 he wrote a post for her birthday saying; “This is my Grumma Ann and tonight we celebrated her 75th birthday. She nicknamed me Trey at 4 years old. I love her so much, she’s so precious and wise, full of love, HILARIOUS by the way and the true definition of a strong black woman. Thank you for all your prayers, unconditional love and understanding”

We will keep you updated as more details become available. Rest in heavenly peace Grumma Rose.

READ MORE:

Trey Songz Confirms Passing of His Grumma Rose

Hydeia Broadbent, Who Devoted Her Life To AIDS Activism After Being Born With HIV, Dies At 39

RIP Joe Madison: Tributes Pour In After ‘The Black Eagle’ Radio Legend And Activist Dies At 74

Year In Review: Notable Black People Whose Deaths Sent Shockwaves Through 2023

RIP William Spriggs: Tributes Pour In For Chief AFL-CIO Economist And Noted Howard University Professor

Jacky Oh, Mother Of DC Young Fly’s Children, Dies Following Plastic Surgery: Report

Black Twitter Mourns Bobby Caldwell After Soul Singer Dies At 71

Rest In Power Amber Carr: Sister Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies From Heart Complications

How Did Gangsta Boo Die? Fentanyl Report Suggests Accidental Overdose

Fred Hickman, Legendary Sports Broadcaster, Dies At 66

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Trey Songz Confirms Passing of His Grumma Rose was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com