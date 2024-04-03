Listen Live
Should You Get Divorced Over A Genocide? | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on April 3, 2024

Italian Daily Politics 2024

Source: Ivan Romano / Getty

The social unrest that’s come as a result from many demanding for a ceasefire in the senseless war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has seen many effects happening on a global scale.

Sadly, things don’t seem to be getting better anytime soon by what’s been transpiring within the past few days alone.

 

 

It’s no secret that the touchy subject has trickled over here stateside and divided much of the American population — dare we say, the latest cause for divorce even? The Amanda Seales Show recently had a woman write in who’s currently experiencing issues in her marriage due to her husband’s seeming support of genocide. Is it a matter for counseling, or are some things simply a dealbreaker once they come to light?

Watch this interesting perspective on a surprising result happening here in America from the Israel–Hamas war via The Amanda Seales Show below:

 

 

 

The post Should You Get Divorced Over A Genocide? | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

