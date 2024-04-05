Here’s Your Chance To Have The 92Q Fam Crash Your Prom!

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

DO YOU HAVE THE MOST LIT HIGH SCHOOL IN BALTIMORE?

WE’RE CRASHING YOUR PROM 92Q STYLE AND YOU NEVER KNOW WHO WE MIGHT BRING!

REGISTER YOUR SCHOOL BELOW IF YOU THINK WE SHOULD PULL UP TO YOUR PROM!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Baltimore, Maryland metropolitan area, who are (i) legal residents of the United States residing within the Baltimore, MD metropolitan area, (ii) faculty members of a high school within the Baltimore, MD metropolitan area that is having a 2024 Prom event, and (iii) 18 years of age or older as of the commencement of the Promotion Period. The “92Q Prom Crashers” promotion ends on Friday, April 19, 2024. Subject to Official Rules.

OFFICIAL RULES FOR 92Q PROM CRASHERS