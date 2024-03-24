Listen Live
Oakland Upsets Kentucky

Published on March 24, 2024

Two years following an unprecedented defeat in Kentucky basketball lore, the Wildcats experienced yet another staggering setback, this time to an NCAA Tournament dark horse. Oakland, carrying the 14th seed, triumphed over the 3rd-seeded UK with a score of 80-76 at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday evening, marking another early departure for the Wildcats and extending their March Madness drought.

