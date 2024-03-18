Listen Live
Entertainment

Posted On The Corner: T-Pain Breaks Down His “Miss Biggest Booty Pageant” In Atlanta

Published on March 18, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Posted on The corner Interview Graphics

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One

 

After winning multiple GRAMMYs, topping both the Billboard 200 as well as the Hot 100 and maintaining a rather in-demand music career that’s so far spanned almost 20 years, it’s quite clear that veteran singer-songwriter T-Pain is a man that wears many hats. However, this week in Atlanta he’ll be adding one more title to his decorated belt: booty pageant host!

….and no, we didn’t mean “beauty” pageant; booty pageant! The “Miss Biggest Booty Pageant,” to be exact.

 

 

RELATED: Posted On The Corner – Big Boogie Breaks Down His New DJ Drama Mixtape REDRUM Wizard

 

The POTC studio turned into a whole movie — Rated NC-17, for sure! — as the “Bartender” crooner brought along some of the lovely ladies competing for the $5,000 award money. The competition looks rather “big” if we do say so ourselves, but a fun time to be had nonetheless. May the best money maker win!

Watch our full interview with T-Pain below via Posted On The Corner:

 

 

The post Posted On The Corner: T-Pain Breaks Down His “Miss Biggest Booty Pageant” In Atlanta appeared first on Black America Web.

Posted On The Corner: T-Pain Breaks Down His “Miss Biggest Booty Pageant” In Atlanta  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Entertainment

Posted On The Corner: T-Pain Breaks Down His “Miss Biggest Booty Pageant” In Atlanta

92Q Tesla Giveaway On WERQ
Contests

92Q Tesla Giveaway

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Dreamville Flyaway Contest Dynamic Lead Graphic for 92Q
Pop Culture

Dreamville Flyaway: Register For Your Chance To Win Tickets To Dreamville Festival!

Radio One Baltimore Job Fair
Work

Radio One Baltimore Job Fair – $500 LIVE Giveaway PER HOUR To Job Seekers!

Power Book II: Ghost The Final Season Announcement
Celebrity

Power Book II: Ghost Series Set To End With Two-Part Final Seaon

Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC
The Quicksilva Morning Show

Leaked Audio Reveals Kanye West Bashing Cardi B

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close