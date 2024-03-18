Posted On The Corner: T-Pain Breaks Down His “Miss Biggest Booty Pageant” In Atlanta

After winning multiple GRAMMYs, topping both the Billboard 200 as well as the Hot 100 and maintaining a rather in-demand music career that’s so far spanned almost 20 years, it’s quite clear that veteran singer-songwriter T-Pain is a man that wears many hats. However, this week in Atlanta he’ll be adding one more title to his decorated belt: booty pageant host!
….and no, we didn’t mean “beauty” pageant; booty pageant! The “Miss Biggest Booty Pageant,” to be exact.
The POTC studio turned into a whole movie — Rated NC-17, for sure! — as the “Bartender” crooner brought along some of the lovely ladies competing for the $5,000 award money. The competition looks rather “big” if we do say so ourselves, but a fun time to be had nonetheless. May the best money maker win!
Watch our full interview with T-Pain below via Posted On The Corner:
