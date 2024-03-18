Listen Live
News

Gunna ft. Offset “Prada Dem,” Mistah F.A.B & Black James “Baddie” & More | Daily Visuals

Gunna and Offset have a fashion shoot and Mistah F.A.B and Black James hit the basketball court to ball. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on March 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 - Day Six

Fans are still torn on whether or not to support Gunna after getting sprung from the joint while his YSL family remains behind bars. However, the man isn’t going to stop shining just because heads wanna hate and continue to do what he does because as far as he’s concerned, he’s still that dude.

Linking up with Offset for the visuals to “Prada Dem,” Gunna and Set style and profile for a photo shoot before strolling through a clothing store and turn up while the lights are out and the cameras flash. They did have some dope fits though.

Back on the Left Coast, Hip-Hop triple OG Mistah F.A.B. keeps the Town bumpin’, and for his Black James-assisted clip to “Baddie,” F.A.B and company bring all the women out to the basketball court to showcase what they got in their trunks while standing next to some nice OG rides.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Halle, That Mexican OT featuring Propain, and more.

GUNNA FT. OFFSET – “PRADA DEM”

MISTAH F.A.B & BLACK JAMES – “BADDIE”

HALLE – “IN YOUR HANDS”

THAT MEXICAN OT FT. PROPAIN – “FUNCTION”

BEO LIL KENNY – “SCAMMER FRESH”

BIGXTHAPLUG – “MMHMM”

AGB GREEN – “ALL WE KNOW”

BIG MILO – “NO ONE”

YELAWOLF – “MAKE YOU LOVE ME”

Photo: Getty

Gunna ft. Offset “Prada Dem,” Mistah F.A.B & Black James “Baddie” & More | Daily Visuals  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
92Q Tesla Giveaway On WERQ
Contests

92Q Tesla Giveaway

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Dreamville Flyaway Contest Dynamic Lead Graphic for 92Q
Pop Culture

Dreamville Flyaway: Register For Your Chance To Win Tickets To Dreamville Festival!

Radio One Baltimore Job Fair
Work

Radio One Baltimore Job Fair – $500 LIVE Giveaway PER HOUR To Job Seekers!

Power Book II: Ghost The Final Season Announcement
Celebrity

Power Book II: Ghost Series Set To End With Two-Part Final Seaon

Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC
The Quicksilva Morning Show

Leaked Audio Reveals Kanye West Bashing Cardi B

Offset With Students At Dunbar High School In Baltimore, MD
Local

Offset Surprises Students At Dunbar High School In Baltimore With Gift Cards & Groceries

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
The Quicksilva Morning Show

Nicki Minaj Releases Official “Big Foot” Diss Song

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close