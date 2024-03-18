Kanye West Claps Back At Boosie Badazz’s Diss Over Influence Claim

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend, Ye FKA Kanye West had social media talking when he proclaimed that he influenced every aspect of music over the past 20 years on Big Boy TV. While many fans either agreed or disagreed with the sentiment, some of his Hip-Hop peers have weighed in and have thoughts of their own.

Talking about his impact on the music game over the past two decades, Ye wasn’t shy about giving himself some flowers for the work he put in saying, “I invented every style of music of the past 20 years, I created the genre. I created Weeknd’s genre. Trav, Drake, everybody. I’mma go ahead and say with all love, Future and Thug also because the auto-tune album, 808s. Everybody thinks about Trav, Weeknd, and Drake but no one thinks about Future and Thug also. The auto-tune album. Now everyone, they added whatever it was to it. But here’s a new genre. It’s called making your own money genre. This music is called, like, take that middle man out.”

With many fans taking to social media and giving examples of artists he inspired or artists that carved out their lane, Boosie Badazz took to his IG page to rebuff Kanye’s claims and stated, “NOT BOOSIE MUSIC. YOU CAN’T RELATE TO NOTHING I RAP ABOUT R YOUR MUSIC. NOBODY LISTENS TO KANYE IN THE PROJECTS R THE TRENCHES IM, A GON HEAD N SAY IT ‘ MY PEOPLE DO NOT RELATE TO YOU.’”

With a little time to spare, Kanye decided to respond to Boosie’s take and simply said “I JUST SAW THAT WIPE ME DOWN WAS MADE IN 2007… I TAKE NO RESPONSIBILITY FOR WHATEVER THAT GENRE WOULD BE CALLED.”

This is lowkey hilarious but at the same time unnecessary because we don’t want to see these men beefing over trivial things like this.

Boosie has yet to respond to Ye’s disownment of Badazz’s genre of music but if he does you can bet he won’t be holding his tongue as BB knows how to talk that ish when he has a bone to pick with someone. Kid Cudi meanwhile responded to Kanye’s claims by taking to Twitter and posting a screenshot from his own Wikipedia page which states that Cudi was the inspiration for Ye’s 808s & Heartbreaks.

Ye has yet to respond to the post but knowing him, he’ll eventually say something at some point either directly or indirectly.

What do y’all think of this situation? Much ado about nothing? Is Ye right about influencing every genre since coming into the game? Let us know in the comments section below.

