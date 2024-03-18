Listen Live
News

Usher, Fantasia Barrino & More Win Big At The 55th NAACP Image Awards

Joining Usher and Fantasia with NAACP Image Awards wins was Colman Domingo.

Published on March 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

55th NAACP Image Awards - Show

The 55th NAACP Image Awards concluded over the weekend and the stars were there in all their revelry as expected. Usher, Colman Domingo, and Fantasia Barrino were among the winners, which featured several nods for The Color Purple.

The NAACP Image Awards took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Calif. last Saturday (March 16) and was hosted expertly by Queen Latifah. For those unaware, the ceremony highlights entertainers and performers across several genres which include television, film, music, and also podcasting.

Usher was named the Entertainer Of The Year and gave a moving acceptance speech that looked back over his three decades as a performer and how he’s grown with his fans. The singer also mentioned his recent marriage, how his mother was instrumental in his rise, and also his popular Las Vegas residency gig. Oprah Winfrey announced the award, which was a surprise for attendees.

Speaking of Winfrey, The Color Purple earned several awards throughout the night as Fantasia Barrino took home the Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in the musical. Winfrey, cleverly decked out in purple, was the executive producer for the 2023 film alongside Steven Spielberg. The Outstanding Motion Picture award also went to The Color Purple.

Taraji P. Henson, who has been outspoken about pay inequity for women in Hollywood, took home the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture award for her role in The Color Purple. The film also took home the Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture award.

Colman Domingo was a two-award winner, taking home the Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in Rustin, and the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for The Color Purple. Domingo was also nominated for Entertainer Of The Year.

See the full list of the 55th NAACP Image Awards winners here.

Photo: Getty

Usher, Fantasia Barrino & More Win Big At The 55th NAACP Image Awards  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
News

Usher, Fantasia Barrino & More Win Big At The 55th NAACP Image Awards

92Q Tesla Giveaway On WERQ
Contests

92Q Tesla Giveaway

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Dreamville Flyaway Contest Dynamic Lead Graphic for 92Q
Pop Culture

Dreamville Flyaway: Register For Your Chance To Win Tickets To Dreamville Festival!

Radio One Baltimore Job Fair
Work

Radio One Baltimore Job Fair – $500 LIVE Giveaway PER HOUR To Job Seekers!

Power Book II: Ghost The Final Season Announcement
Celebrity

Power Book II: Ghost Series Set To End With Two-Part Final Seaon

Kanye West Talks Yeezy in NYC
The Quicksilva Morning Show

Leaked Audio Reveals Kanye West Bashing Cardi B

Offset With Students At Dunbar High School In Baltimore, MD
Local

Offset Surprises Students At Dunbar High School In Baltimore With Gift Cards & Groceries

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close