Dreamville Flyaway: Register For Your Chance To Win Tickets To Dreamville Festival!

Published on March 14, 2024

Dreamville Flyaway Contest Dynamic Lead Graphic for 92Q

Source: Airiel B. | @airiel_sharice / R1

Register below for your chance to win airfare, hotel accommodations, and a pair of tickets to Dreamville Festival!

Dreamville Festival

Source: Dreamville / Dreamville

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. This Promotion is only open to listeners of the Station who are legal residents of the United States residing within the Baltimore metropolitan area, and 21 years of age or older as of the commencement of the Promotion Period. The “92Q Dreamville Flyaway” promotion ends at 12:00PM EST on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Subject to Official Rules.

Click Here For Official Rules For The 92Q 2024 Dreamville Flyaway Contest

