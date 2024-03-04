Diddy Sex Abuse Trial Judge Says Accuser Must ID Herself

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The judge set to oversee Diddy’s upcoming “gang rape” trial has introduced a new ruling involving the unidentified accuser that could slow up the case.

According to reports, the federal judge that will oversee the trial stemming from a lawsuit filed against Diddy accusing him of sexual trafficking and being involved in the gang rape of the victim cannot move forward unless the victim identifies herself. In the documents related to the new ruling, Judge Jessica G.L. Clarke did acknowledge that this could “have a significant impact” on the accuser but that they “failed to prove” that they could proceed on an anonymous basis.

“While the court does not take Plaintiff’s concerns lightly, the Court cannot rely on generalized, uncorroborated claims that disclosure would harm Plaintiff to justify her anonymity,” Judge Clarke wrote in the filing. She would go on to write that cases where the accuser’s identity is undisclosed were “the exception and not the rule.” Judge Clarke cited previous lawsuits filed against actor Kevin Spacey and former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in which the respective John Doe and Jane Does had to disclose their identity.

Douglas Wigdor, who represented Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in her suit against him, said that Jane Doe came forward after realizing “she too had been sex trafficked and that Mr. Combs’ behavior in forcing women into nonconsensual sex was not an isolated incident or unique only to Ms. Ventura.”

The lawsuit alleges that Diddy, former Bad Boy President Harve Pierre and an unidentified third man had coerced Jane Doe, then 17, from Michigan to New Jersey, “plied her with drugs and alcohol” and ultimately raped her in a Manhattan recording studio in 2003. Diddy has since filed an 11-page response to the lawsuit in the Southern District of New York, claiming that he “never participated in, witnessed, or was or is presently aware of any misconduct, sexual or otherwise, relating to plaintiff in any circumstance whatsoever.”

The filing by his new team of lawyers (which includes the same attorney that represented Jeffrey Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell) claims the lawsuit is “unconstitutional.” Harve Pierre has also filed his official response to the lawsuit, saying that he “never participated in the sexual assault of the plaintiff nor did he ever witness anyone else sexually assaulting the plaintiff.”

