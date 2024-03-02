ATLANTA, Ga. — The CDC says Americans with COVID no longer have to isolate for five days.
The agency revealed new guidance for COVID and other respiratory infections Friday. But, it added that it urges those who end isolation to wear a mask and limit close contact with others.
New guidelines say those with COVID can return to normal daily activities if they haven’t had a fever for 24 hours without the help of medications or if their symptoms have been improving.
The agency’s director said the goal “is to continue to protect those at risk for severe illness, while also reassuring folks that these recommendations are simple, clear, easy to understand and can be followed.”
The post CDC Announces Changes to COVID Guidelines appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
CDC Announces Changes to COVID Guidelines was originally published on wibc.com
-
Wendy Williams’ Family Gives Detailed Account Of Her “Heartbreaking” Downward Spiral
-
Bravo Fans React To Porsha Williams Filing For Divorce From Simon Guobadia After 15 Months Of Marriage
-
What Is Going On With Meek Mill On Twitter Right Now?!
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Solange Knowles’ Son Daniel “Julez” Smith, Jr. Walks For Versace During Milan Fashion Week
-
Kanye West Accuses adidas of “Rape” For Selling “Fake” Colorways Of Yeezys
-
Good and Bad Celebrity Fashions from the 2024 People’s Choice Awards
-
Congratulations! Gabourey Sidibe Is Expecting Twins