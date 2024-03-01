The Flenory Brothers Story Will Continue In Season 4 of ‘BMF’

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

We’re only one episode into season 3 of BMF, and we already know it won’t be last.

Ahead of the hit crime drama’s season three premiere episode, Starz announced the Flenory brothers’ story will continue when BMF returns for a fourth season.

The show returned on March 1 at the stroke of midnight via the Starz app and will premiere on the Starz channel Friday, 8 PM ET. It remains one of the network’s more popular shows, not named Power, averaging 10.6 million viewers in multiplatform viewing.

“Fans can’t get enough of the history in the making that is ‘BMF,’” said Kathryn Busby, president of Programming for Starz. “We’re thrilled to start working on a new season that will continue bold storytelling of the legend of the Flenory brothers that has proven to resonate so deeply with our viewers.”

Production on season 4 begins this spring in Atlanta.

Returning for season 3 includes Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. as Demetrius Flenory, Da’Vinchi as “Terry Flenory, Russell Hornsby as Charles Flenory, Michole Briana White as Lucille Flenory, Steve Harris as Detective Bryant, Kelly Hu as Detective Jin, La La Anthony as Markisha, Sydney Mitchell as LaWanda, and Laila D. Pruitt as Nicole Flenory.

Like the previous season that saw Hip-Hop star Yung Miami show off her acting chops, this season’s special guests include NE-YO, 2 Chainz, Saweetie, Cynthia Bailey, and Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones, who is making his acting debut on the show.

The synopsis for season 3 reads:

“BMF” continues the story of the inspiring true legends, brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who founded one of the most influential crime families in the country, the Black Mafia Family. We parachute into the early ’90s in season three, with Meech moving to Atlanta, hoping to grow the BMF empire in the south and rise to the top of the Atlanta drug scene.

At the same time, Terry remains in the “D,” handling business there, not yet aware of all the dangers lurking around the corner. Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory’s (Michole Briana White) marriage remains on the rocks, and Detective Bryant (Steve Harris), on probation from work, and Detective Jin (Kelly Hu) find themselves on opposite sides of the law, but might find common ground in their determination to take down BMF. Additionally, season three includes special guest stars recurring throughout the season, who cross paths with Meech and Terry in this next phase of their unbelievable journey.

