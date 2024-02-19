Win a Girls Trip on The Fantastic Voyage from Lore’l

Scroll down for official contest rules
THE MORNING HUSTLE SHOW®
“Lore’l GIRLS TRIP” Promotion PRESENTED BY THE MORNING HUSTLE SHOW®
DETAILED PROMOTION RULES
PROMOTION CONCEPT: Listeners will be encouraged to go to The Morning HUSTLE Show website (www.TheMorningHustle.com) and register to win a cabin on the Tom Joyner Foundation’s Fantastic Voyage 2024. The Morning Hustle TEAM will randomly select one person from the promotional period pool of registers to win a cabin for four.
PROMOTION DATES: The Lore’l GIRLS Trip Promotion (the “Promotion”) starts on Monday, February 19, 2024, at 6:00AM Eastern Time (“ET”) (“Inception”) and ends on Friday, March 1, 2024, at 6:00AM (“ET”) (“End Time”). The time will be determined by the timekeeping system of REACH Media Inc. (“Sponsor”). Sponsor will have the sole discretion in determining the timeliness of any action or inaction related to this Promotion.
ELIGIBILITY: No purchase necessary to enter or win. Open only to legal residents of the United States, 18 years of age or older. Void in Puerto Rico, Overseas Military installations, other US Territories and where prohibited by law, and who do not have Internet access as of the start of the Promotion Period. Employees of Sponsor, **Urban-One Entity** (“REACH Media Inc.”), prize provider (if any), (“Promotion Parties”) and of their respective parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, promotion agencies, advertising agencies, and any other entity involved with the development oradministration of this Promotion and members of those employees’ immediate family (spouse, parents, grandparents, children, grandchildren, and siblings and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and persons living in the same household, whether or not related, of such employees, are not eligible to enter or win. Void where prohibited and outside the Promotion Area. Persons who have won a prize in another sweepstakes or promotion of any kind from the Sponsor or Company within the 30-day period immediately preceding the start date of
Text Message: To enter the Promotion and sign up for the Sponsor text club, first text the keyword GIRLSTRIP to 71007 and receive a link to sign up to play. You will then be sent a text message inviting you to enter the Promotion and sign up for the Sponsor text club. Reply “Y” to complete entry and text club sign-up. By signing up for the text club, you agree to receive autodialed Sponsor and third- party ads to the number you provide. Consent to receive texts is not required for purchase of any good or service from Sponsor. All text message entrants must have a text messaging two- way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the Promotion using the text messaging method. Text message entrants will be sent a text message to confirm or reject entry into a Sweepstakes. Text STOP to stop and HELP for help. Text-message entries may be subject to fees under the terms of the entrant’s cell-phone/text messaging subscription plan (contact your carrier for pricing plans and details). Text messaging and wireless service are not available in all areas. If any dispute arises as to identity of any text-message entrant, the entrant will be considered theauthorized account holder. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular provider’s records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on the cellular provider’s records for that number.
Online: During the Promotion Period, visit http://www.TheMorningHUSTLE.com (“Website”) and accurately complete the online entry form for the Promotion to receive one entry. To enter the Promotion using a mobile device, you must have a service plan for your web-enabled mobile device with your wireless service provider. If there is a dispute regarding the identity of an online entrant’s entry, the entry will be deemed to have been made by the authorized holder of the email account at the time the entry was made. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the applicable account by the email platform. If you choose to enter using your mobile phone, standard data rates may apply. See your wireless service provider for pricing plan details and capabilities. The information you provide will be used for the purposes of Promotion administration and in accordance with Sponsor’s Privacy Policy.
CONDITIONS APPLICABLE TO ALL ENTRIES: Entries must be received by the end of the Promotion Period to be eligible. Limit one entry per person throughout the Promotion Period Monday, February 19, 2024, (“Inception”) at 6:00AM Eastern Time (“ET”) and ends on Friday, March 1, 2024, (“End Time”) at 6:00AM (“ET”) (“Promotion Period”). Entries received from any person in excess of the stated limitation will be void if discovered by Sponsor. Illegible and incomplete entries are void.
Winner and guest will be required to complete a Fantastic Voyage 2024 Reservation Agreement, agreeing to the various requirements of the cruise, by no later than March 31, 2024. Additionally, Winner and guest are required to comply with the boarding requirements of Royal Caribbean which can be found at https://www.royalcaribbean.com/plan-a-cruise/travel-documents. It is the Winner and guest’s responsibility to ensure that they meet the appropriate requirements for travel and that they have the appropriate travel documents. No allowance or recompense will be madefor the Winner or guest’s inability to travel or board the ship.
Tom Joyner Foundation’s Fantastic Voyage 2024, sailing April 27
Caribbean’s Independence of the Seas, departing Miami with ports of call in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, and, bringing the legendary beach party back in Labadee! Ground transportation from the airport to the ship will be provided only as it is provided for other Cruise passengers. Sponsor and Prize Provider reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value.
Win a Girls Trip on The Fantastic Voyage from Lore’l was originally published on themorninghustle.com
-
Our Favorite Super Bowl Memes, Moments, Music and Random MESS
-
Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Reportedly Break Up, X Reacts
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Angry White Conservatives Just Can’t Accept The Black National Anthem Being Sung At The Super Bowl
-
Cheek Wars: X Fans Debate Jada Kingdom & Megan Thee Stallion Twerking Skills
-
Switcheroo Boo Rachel Dolezal AKA Nkechi Diallo In Hot Water After OnlyFans Page News Goes Public
-
Usher Strips Down As Spokesmodel For Kim K.’s SKIMS Men…And Social Media Approves
-
Win A Family Four-Pack of Tickets to The CIAA Step Shows!