Way before he was Sugar Daddy Slim, he was Slim Thug, the Northside Houston rapper who, once upon a time, seriously considered settling down. But after a series of experiences life went a different way.
RELATED: Amber Rose and Texans QB CJ Stroud Spotted Leaving Celebrity Game Together In Houston
RELATED: Rick Ross Added To Bun B’s All-American Takeover March 12
RELATED: Travis Scott Hosts 2nd Annual Cactus Jack Foundation Celebrity Softball Classic
Slim caught up with Madd Hatta during his first week back on the airwaves. The pair talked music, Hatta’s return to radio, why people do or don’t show love once you reach a certain level of success, and of course.. relationships.
Check out this clip where Slim talks love and marriage below.
[VIDEO] Slim Thug Explains Why He Changed His Mind On Marriage was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
-
Our Favorite Super Bowl Memes, Moments, Music and Random MESS
-
Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Reportedly Break Up, X Reacts
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Angry White Conservatives Just Can’t Accept The Black National Anthem Being Sung At The Super Bowl
-
Cheek Wars: X Fans Debate Jada Kingdom & Megan Thee Stallion Twerking Skills
-
Switcheroo Boo Rachel Dolezal AKA Nkechi Diallo In Hot Water After OnlyFans Page News Goes Public
-
Win A Family Four-Pack of Tickets to The CIAA Step Shows!
-
Usher Strips Down As Spokesmodel For Kim K.’s SKIMS Men…And Social Media Approves