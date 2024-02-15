Eminem Named Co-Producer For ‘Stans’ Documentary

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Eminem immortalized the concept of the overzealous music fan in his hit song “Stan” and now he’s getting involved in a new documentary focused on the phenomenon. The Detroit rapper was named as a co-producer in an upcoming documentary titled Stans, which puts the focus on fans who develop parasocial attachments to an entertainer or celebrity.

As reported by Variety, Eminem, real name Marshall Mathers, will serve as one of the producers of Stans which will partner his Shady Films production company with DIGA Studios and Hill District Media. The documentary will be distributed by Paramount and MTV, according to the report.

Director Steven Leckart, who worked on Challenger: The Final Flight and was a writer for What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali, will helm the documentary. According to the publication, Stans is a working title and is explained as a “revealing, edgy, and disarmingly personal journey into the world of superfandom, told through the lens of one of the world’s most iconic and enduring artists, Eminem, and the fans that worship him.”

Shady Films’ Paul Rosenberg and Stuart Parr shared in a statement, “‘Stans’ will be the opportunity for us to turn the camera around and ask the audience about being fans — and in some cases, fanatics. This is a study of the relationship between fanbase and artist through the lens of one of Eminem’s most fascinating songs and one of the world’s most important entertainers.”

The documentary is slated to be released later this year.

